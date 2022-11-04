Contracting your plastic manufacturing in Dayton has never been a smarter move than now

Dayton, Ohio, is a hub for various business sectors rooted in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field. The city’s most valuable assets pushing significant technological advancements are in the aerospace, IT, water, human sciences, and healthcare industry. Advanced materials and manufacturing niches also represent a high-growth sector in the Miami Valley. The industry’s core competencies and strategic advantages to the community provide a lucrative business environment for entrepreneurs and investors.

Raw Material Insight: Custom Plastic Injection Molded Parts

Dayton’s tradition of manufacturing excellence and innovations in advanced materials like composites and nano-materials continues to thrive. The industry has emerged stronger and more technologically sophisticated even when the global pandemic causes a supply chain disruption. Over the years, the custom injection molding industry has experienced a rush of corporate alliances and joint venture acquisitions. These are of course aimed at boosting economic productivity.

If you’re in the market for custom plastic injection molded parts and assemblies, why not seek partnerships with local suppliers? There’s potential for economies of scale among plastics processing methods like industrial thermoforming, blow molding, and rotational molding injection. Due to the increased consumption of custom plastic injection molded parts in the automotive, packaging, and household industry, polypropylene-based components (PP) will drive further plastic manufacturing growth in Dayton.

Many prefer PP parts for their corrosion resistance and electrical insulation properties. However, there’s a rising demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) use. The injection-molded engineering-grade thermoplastic uses range from manufacturing medical devices to automotive components and electronic consumer appliances.

A lot can change between prototyping and production. Therefore, when choosing suitable injection molding materials consider common grades/brands, their advantages and disadvantages, as well as typical applications, among others.

For example, if you want low-cost plastic that’s moisture and chemical-resistant for use in plastic films, milk, and water bottles, Polyethylene is ideal. Due to its excellent rigidity and thermal stability, an engineering plastic like Polyoxymethylene (POM) can be injection-molded into plastic part designs requiring more dimensional stability.

Blended plastics or specialty plastic injection molding materials exist combining the best properties of two or more polymers. You’ll be spoilt for choice as far as raw material options in the injection molded plastics market is concerned. It helps to consult an expert for help selecting the material for your next injection molding project.

Application Insights: Factors Driving Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth

According to Fortune Business Insights, the market for injection molded plastics is projected to rise from $357.34 billion as of 2021 to USD 476.46 billion by 2028. That’s a 4.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within seven years. Rapid urbanization, increased spending power, rising populations, and development of the retail sector in Asian, Eastern European, and Middle Eastern regions are factors expanding the growth of the packaging industry.​

Key influences driving the custom plastic injection molded parts and assemblies market are their versatile uses in consumer goods, electronics, and packaging. The packaging segment, driven by food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and retail applications, holds the largest share of this market.

The emergence of 3D printing may somewhat hinder the market’s growth. But plastic injection molding is here to stay as it offers a wide range of solutions. Advances in injection molding have led to increased demand for using low-weight yet rigid bulk packaging, caps, thin-wall packaging, and closures in various industrial applications like:

Medical devices

Electronic enclosures

Consumer appliances

Automotive components

Building and construction

Conclusion

The plastics injection molding niche is a competitive landscape, accounting for a marginal share of the manufacturing market. Numerous end-user applications, coupled with government support, continue to contribute to a growing demand for plastic injection molding parts and assemblies.

Do you have an upcoming plastic molded parts project? Contact us at Proto Plastics office in the Dayton, Ohio, area to get help designing manufacturing molds for your products. Our vast experience in plastic injection molding and automated manufacturing processes allows us to manufacture even the most complicated mold designs, down to the tiniest detail.

