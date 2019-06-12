DiNoci Natural Foods Announces Whole Foods Colorado Launch and Plans to Exhibit at Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, June 14-16

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DiNoci Natural Foods, creator of revolutionary almond milk-based frozen desserts, today announced plans to exhibit at the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado June 14-16, 2019. The company also announced the launch of four flavors – Salty Caramel, Lemon, Chocolate and Mint Ganache – at 15 Colorado Whole Foods Stores.



DiNoci Natural Foods was founded by longtime natural food chef Scott Emeson and former Crocs, Inc. executive Erik Rebich. The company produces artisan almond milk-based frozen desserts through a proprietary process that allows it to forego the use of gums, binders, emulsifiers and additives. In addition, all DiNoci products are plant-based, dairy free, gluten free, soy free and non-GMO.

“We are very ingredient focused,” stated Emeson. “When I switched to a dairy free diet, I was shocked by the number of dairy free products that used gums and binders. It was virtually impossible to find any ice cream, dairy free or not, that used additive-free ingredients. I decided to make it my mission to create products that are as good or better than their dairy-based counterparts without compromising my requirement that they be free of the additives that are so common in today’s products.”

“Having Whole Foods decide to carry our product is a dream come true,” continued Emeson. “We are thrilled to finally be able to bring our artisan desserts to our fellow Coloradans.”

Rebich spent more than 5 years as Vice President and General Counsel for Colorado-based Crocs, Inc. Since leaving Crocs in 2009, Rebich has been involved in a number of early stage companies as an investor and advisor. “I’ve looked at a number of opportunities over the last ten years but this was one I just couldn’t pass up,” said Rebich. I researched this rapidly growing market segment thoroughly. When I compared Scott’s creations to other products on the market, I felt like a real competitive advantage existed and we had the unique opportunity to revolutionize the dairy free ice cream category.”

“We can’t wait to get to Aspen and share our products with the discerning pallets that attend this great event,” continued Rebich. “We believe this can be a launching pad for our retail business as well as our food service initiative, which we are just beginning to roll out.”

DiNoci will be offering samples of its Salty Caramel, Lemon, Chocolate and Mint Ganache almond milk-based desserts at the Grand Tasting sessions during the 3-day event.

