DocMagic and LendingPad Integrate for Easy, Compliant Document Preparation and eSigning

TORRANCE, Calif., June 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has completed an integration with cloud-based loan origination system (LOS) provider LendingPad from WEI Technology LLC, offering its document preparation services directly from within the LendingPad environment.



The new integration was completed in only 60 days and provides seamless access to DocMagic’s fully TRID-compliant documents, state-specific disclosures and paperless digital mortgage process. Users are able to order, generate, manage, receive and deliver electronically signed TRID-compliant documents such as the loan estimate (LE), closing disclosure (CD) and other relevant lending documentation.

“DocMagic believes in establishing system-to-system connectivity to as many parties as possible in order to efficiently and expeditiously complete transactions and close loans on time,” stated Steve Ribultan, director of business development at DocMagic. “Partnering with LOS providers like LendingPad is key to our goal of eliminating paper, ensuring compliance, and making the end user’s job as easy as possible.”

DocMagic’s Audit Engine automates data and document validation throughout key phases in the lending process with continuous compliance checks, providing accuracy at all times. Mutual customers will realize greater efficiency and compliance adherence due to this integration. It significantly reduces time and costs, ensures data integrity, and eliminates errors that can lead to non-compliance.

“We are pleased to partner with the industry-leading loan document preparation provider and look forward to a long-term relationship with DocMagic,” said Wes Yuan, managing director of WEI Technology. “With both of our platforms being completely SaaS and Cloud-based, there are a number of additional capabilities we can jointly leverage to make the life of the lender, originator and borrower much easier via digital lending.”

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign and eDelivery solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web- based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

About LendingPad®:

Residential mortgage professionals created LendingPad’s innovative loan origination system (LOS) to help lenders to make better lending decisions, to provide an exceptional user experience, and to enhance individual originators’ ability to succeed. Leveraging from a highly-scalable cloud infrastructure, LendingPad is a web-based, end-to-end platform offering unique features such as same-file multi-user edit capabilities and real-time updates. LendingPad Network is a hub connecting borrowers, lenders and service providers. The solutions LendingPad offers elevate the efficiency, compliance, and information security of brokers, lenders, and depository institutions. LendingPad is a Premier Member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a proud winner of HousingWire’s Tech100 award. LendingPad is a product of WEI Technology LLC, headquartered in McLean, Va. Visit the company’s website to learn more https://www.lendingpad.com/.

