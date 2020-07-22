TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced it has partnered with leading real estate document collaboration and recording technology provider Simplifile to deliver new process efficiencies that further digitize the closing process, including post-closing automation. Simplifile is part of ICE Mortgage Services, which applies technology and high-capacity infrastructure to make the mortgage process electronic and more efficient.



DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform is a single-source platform that eliminates paper and offers major advantages over piecemealed providers that only address components of the overall eClosing process. The integration between Total eClose and Simplifile’s Collaboration and Post Closing services includes access to Simplifile’s eEligibility data for eNotarization acceptance.

Further, loan closings done through DocMagic’s Total eClose platform can now be automatically routed to the settlement agent thorough Simplifile for electronic closing coordination, thus streamlining access to DocMagic’s Total eClose room for the eClosing. The digital lift continues beyond the closing table with integrated eRecording with participating counties. Those recorded documents and the title policy are then returned electronically along with associated recording metadata to the lender.

“This integration further streamlines the post-closing process by extending the eClosing process to include county recordings,” stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “Our partnership with Simplifile provides their vast network of more than 39,000 settlement agents with easy access to DocMagic’s Total eClose services.”

Using Simplifile, agents can seamlessly connect to all of DocMagic’s eClose-enabled lenders in one place to exchange documents, data and closing logistics, thus enabling them to more easily support lenders’ eClosing initiatives. In addition, Simplifile provides eClosing support and training to all agents to help drive adoption and success of eClosing efforts.

“Process consistency is key to driving eClosing adoption with lender closing teams and settlement agents, regardless of what percentage of loans qualify to be closed digitally or where individual loans fall on the digital spectrum,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “The combination of DocMagic’s proven eClosing technology and Simplifile’s settlement agent network creates a powerful foundation that enables lenders to scale their digital mortgage efforts as jurisdictional and investor requirements allow and capture every drop of efficiency and cost-savings possible.”

DocMagic’s Total eClose platform, coupled with its dynamic document generation service, establishes a single-source solution that intelligently digitizes documents from initial disclosures through closing documents. STRATMOR Group’s 2019 Mortgage Technology Insight Study ranked Total eClose™ the eClosing leader based on market share, overall satisfaction and lender loyalty. Further, the survey also ranked the company as having the highest market share in the document generation category.

The integration with Simplifile extends automation of the process through post-closing to ensure final documents, data and fee information are returned to the lender after recording is complete, which provides lenders with greater control over the process.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign and eDelivery solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web- based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile, part of Intercontinental Exchange, is the nation’s largest e-recording network, and connects settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. It also offers collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share and track documents, data and fees with ease. To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com or call 800.460.5657.

About Intercontinental Exchange:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

