DocMagic Teams with the Art To Grow On Children’s Art Center to Provide 100 Customized Holiday Art Boxes for Patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc., a comprehensive eMortgage software solutions provider, announced that it has purchased 100 custom designed Art Boxes to Art To Grow On Children’s Art Center Inc., which delivered the Art Boxes to patients being treated at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), a non-profit, pediatric academic medical center that provides patient care, education, and leading-edge research to help children in need.



Each Art Box contains a master artist lesson inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, a holiday frame, a journal, a sketchbook, colorful markers, wooden cars, hearts or animals for coloring and decorating, and foam snowflakes or snowman with holiday stickers.

“We are grateful to DocMagic for realizing the immense value that our Art Boxes provide children who are being cared for at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” said Lauren Dennis-Perelmuter, founder and president at Art To Grow On Children’s Art Center, Inc.





She added, “These Art Boxes accomplish something that other gifts such as one-time use toys and electronic devices are unable to do. They give children a respite from the daily realities of staying in a hospital, inspiring and allowing their imagination to soar, their critical thinking skills to be exercised and refined, and their self-esteem and self-confidence to be elevated. These essential life skills are critical not only in the healing process, but brings joy and relief to them directly during their stay at the hospital.”

Notable is that the Children’s Art Center worked tirelessly for more than a year prior to creating and packaging the Art Boxes, going through an extensive vetting process to ensure that they were non-toxic and environmentally safe for patients residing in a medicinal setting. The Girl Scouts and other community volunteers joined forces to assemble to boxes, which was a very hands-on and involved group effort. Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUhMt1MNDMI&feature=youtu.be

Perelmuter says that the Art Boxes become a one-of-a-kind, very rewarding memory not only for the children, but for their families trying to bring a sense of normalcy to their lives while in a hospital. She adds that the right kind of exposure to art not only gives children opportunities to invent, create, innovate and discover, but also allows them to become optimal, independent thinkers and problem solvers who possess strengthened imaginations.

“We are honored to participate and happy to help with this noble and highly creative cause that Art To Grow On Children’s Art Center is providing kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “DocMagic is proud to be a part of having a very unique and positive impact on the lives of these children, opening up a new world of creativity and imagination that they themselves construct.”



DocMagic is an award-winning Southern California-based software firm that automates key parts of the mortgage lending process, ensuring compliance, increasing efficiencies, making what can a confusing and complex undertaking for borrowers much easier, while at the same time removing enormous amounts of paper that lenders and borrowers traditionally deal with. The company is known for its charity work and philanthropy efforts both locally and nationally.

Perelmuter says that the art boxes will be delivered through January 1 for the holiday season but they can also be purchased anytime throughout the year. They are ideal for a myriad of different occasions. Anyone can order the boxes from individuals, to families, schools, Girls Scouts, Boys Scouts, organizations, companies, and other entities.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, compliance, eSign and eDelivery solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops software, mobile apps, processes and web- based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com.

About Art To Grow On Children’s Art Center, Inc.:

Art To Grow On Children’s Art Center, Inc. is a mobile Art Enrichment Company who opened its doors to the Los Angeles and South Bay communities in 2000. With a humble start of 6 students enrolled on the first day of class, they saw a huge opportunity to allow children to invent, create, innovate and discover. These Essential Life Skills – critical thinking, problem solving, independent learning and strengthened imagination are life skills that each and every child needs in today’s world. Art To Grow On Inc. believes not only in giving children opportunities to create but also to become optimal thinkers. To learn more, visit http://art2growon.com/.

