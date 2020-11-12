A look at some dog-friendly ways to spend time with your best buddy in beautiful Tipp City, Ohio

During this time, having a dog means constant companionship; but you two may be growing tired of the same old routine day after day.

While there may not be the usual events and festivals, there are still many places to explore with your dog in the surrounding area that you can do with your dog this weekend right here in Tipp City.

See the dog-friendly restaurants, recreational areas, and other places =you can stretch your legs and get a scenery change.

Things to Do with Your Dog Buddy in Tipp City

Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Breweries

After a long day of playing, hiking, and adventures, you and your pup will want to relax with a cold beverage and something to eat….

Hickory River Smokehouse is a great spot to enjoy the beautiful weather during the warmer months. Choose a table outside with your pup and chow down on Texas-style BBQ!

Hickory River Smokehouse is a local staple and has won many competitions at the Ohio State Fair.

You can order delicious BBQ served with classic sides for dine-in or carry-out for lunch and dinner. Enjoy tender ribs, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork, smoked sausage, turkey, ham, and more! Just avoid tossing your pup the bones!

Dog-Friendly Recreation

Great Miami River Recreation Trail is the most extensive and popular option for hiking, biking, and walking with your dog.

The trail has a well-maintained asphalt surface for the entire length of the trail. There are plenty of opportunities to cross through smaller towns and cities, observing wildlife and trail-friendly places to visit.

This fantastic trail spans 80+ miles across four different Ohio counties. While not just in Tipp City, the two local access points are in City Park and Thomas B Kyle Memorial Park.

Kyle Dog Park at Thomas B Kyle Memorial Park is a great dog-friendly spot, too.

There is plenty of signage along the trail, so pay close attention to the areas Fido may or may not be allowed to visit.

Fido might be used to running a few laps at the park, but a change of scenery is always pleasant, and he might make a few new friends, too!

Changing up a mundane routine is a great way to explore the Tipp City area. If you have questions or concerns about traveling with your dog safely, give us a call.

