NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Don Baham, President of Kraft Technology Group, LLC (KTG), has been invited to join Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Middle Tennessee.



Don was chosen for membership by the Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Don is responsible for delivering IT strategic planning and virtual CIO services, the development of client relationships, bringing new solutions to the market, and leading the strategic direction of KTG.

As an invited member, Don will contribute articles to the Nashville Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Don will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Nashville Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.

“I am honored to be selected to the Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust as the first Managed IT and Security leader to join,” said Don Baham. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the community through the Trust and engaging with the other 10 leaders currently part of the group. There are so many great leaders in Nashville, it will be exciting to see this group continue to expand.”

The Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Don to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Nashville business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Nashville Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit https://trust.bizjournals.com.

About Kraft Technology Group, LLC

Part of the KraftCPAs family of companies since 1992, Kraft Technology Group has been providing Computer Services, I.T. Security, Network Support, and Managed I.T. Services in the greater Nashville Tennessee area and beyond. Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses to efficiently and securely utilize best of breed technology, so they can focus on reaching and exceeding their strategic goals. Visit https://www.kraftgrp.com/ to learn more.

