SAN ANGELO, Texas, Nov. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Donald Eugene Lowe respects politics. He was a 2016 presidential candidate, but this time around he’s hoping to run on the Democratic ticket. He considers himself a “man of the people,” not “for the people” and believes he’s “a better choice.”



“I understand what people need,” Lowe says. “It’s time to make America better and 2020 is where it all begins,” Lowe says.

Lowe has experienced ups and downs in his life. He’s lived on the streets and he’s also built a loyal political following. He’s traveled throughout the U.S. and knows the back roads as well as the highways. He loves this country and continues to campaign for a better world that includes healthcare for all, fair immigration and lower taxes.

He calls himself, the “second Donald,” but believes he’s the better choice. His campaign is self-funded and he’s prepared to put others before himself. He’s ready to put up the fight of his life.

Listen to Lowe’s greeting (VIDEO): https://youtu.be/YDWzsvQH37c.

Twitter: @USPresidentLowe

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DonaldEugeneLowe

For more information, visit: https://donaldeugenelowe.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-1127s2p-don-lowe-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Donald Eugene Lowe for president in 2020.

Paid for by Donald Eugene Lowe – a Better Choice.

News Source: Donald Eugene Lowe

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/donald-eugene-lowe-a-new-face-in-the-democratic-race/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.