Here at the Tippecanoe Gazette , we work hard every single day to bring our subscribers the latest in local news, timely sports reports, and up-to-date coverage of community events, courtroom and police news, and columns penned by local writers and community leaders. At the same time, we hold a mirror up to local organizations and governments to hold them accountable for their actions.

Are you interested in supporting our efforts? Make a donation today to support local journalism and help us hire more reporters. This work doesn't happen without your support. Show your support of local journalism and Tipp City by contributing today. Help us continue to bring readers in the Tipp City area the latest news!

We have partnered with FundJournalism.org, the premier crowdfunding site for those interested in supporting local journalism. The non-profit program helps news organizations build membership and crowdfunding programs. Their goal is to help their news partners focus on what they can do best: producing high-quality journalism. Read more about their mission.