The DORA, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, gives you the opportunity to have a drink and browse some of your favorite shops in Tipp City, Troy, and Piqua. Come and enjoy a drink and time with friends in three of our beautiful downtown communities.

Some general rules for DORA participants include, that you must be at least 21 years of age or older to participate and purchase alcohol. You cannot bring outside beverages or beverages bought at one establishment to another alcohol selling establishment. All beverages being consumed must be in a DORA-approved cup within the boundaries of the DORA. Downtown businesses are given the option to participate in DORA, the green sign in the window means you may bring your drink in, the red sign means you may not and the cup must be empty or disposed of before entering. Stay within the DORA boundaries and dispose of all trash properly. Remember to enjoy the DORA responsibly.

Tipp City

Hours:

Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm

Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm

Sunday Noon-8pm

Troy

Hours:

Daily 11am-11pm

Piqua

Hours:

Daily Noon-10pm

Pick up your DORA cup at participating establishments. Click here for more information on the Troy DORA, Tipp City DORA, and Piqua DORA.

The post DORA, The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area appeared first on Home Grown Great.