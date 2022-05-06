When it comes to skincare, the microneedling procedure has proven to be one of the most effective cosmetic procedures for reversing signs of aging, enhancing collagen production, and creating smooth, healthy-looking skin.

The microneedling procedure stimulates the skin’s natural healing process by creating controlled micro-injuries with microscopic needles that trigger the release of growth factors and other healing factors. In response, the body sends collagen-building cells to repair the damaged areas.

As a result, it improves skin texture, and minimizes scars. Microneedling can be used on all skin types to reduce hyperpigmentation and improve acne scars and stretch marks. It is also an excellent option for patients who suffer from rosacea or enlarged pores. Microneedling can also help reverse sun damage and even out skin tone.

This non-invasive procedure requires very little recovery time and is considered safe for all skin types with a low risk of infection or scarring. The entire treatment can take less than 30 minutes depending on whether a topical numbing cream is applied beforehand, which may take up to one hour. As with any medical procedure, following specific guidelines after your treatment is essential to maximize results effectively and safely.

Dos and Don’ts Following Your Microneedling Procedure



We advise patients to follow some dos and don’ts to extend the positive results of a microneedling procedure. We’ll go over them in this post.

DO:

Protect yourself from the sun with SPF 30+ sunscreen and hats/sunglasses for up to 12 weeks after your procedure

Use a cleanser that doesn’t dry out your skin

Apply hyaluronic acid to your skin to stay hydrated

Apply a Vitamin C serum after your treatment

Get plenty of sleep, which gives the body time to repair itself

Don’t:

Exfoliate or peel your skin after microneedling; doing so can damage it further

Pick at any scabs that form on the treated skin; this can lead to scarring and infection

Wear makeup for at least 24 hours after treatment; wait until the redness disappears!

Best Beauty Products to Use After a Microneedling Procedure

After microneedling, you want to make sure to avoid products with retinol. Your skin is more sensitive than usual, and you want to avoid any possible side effects.

Here are some of the best beauty products to use after a microneedling procedure:

Hyaluronic Acid

You can often find hyaluronic acid in moisturizers, serums, and even sheet masks. It’s helpful because it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production. Hyaluronic acid can also be found in liquid form or as a filler that can be injected into the face for an immediate effect. Hyaluronic acid is also great for moisturizing and reducing inflammation.

Peptides

Peptides are amino acids that help with collagen production, and they can be found in creams, serums, and even cleansers. They are often used in anti-aging products, so they are perfect to use after a microneedling appointment because they will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve your skin’s elasticity. They will also help promote healthier-looking skin because peptides help with cell turnover.

Ceramides

Ceramides are also great to use after microneedling because they help seal in moisture and protect your skin from environmental pollutants.

EGF

EGF (epidermal growth factor) is an active ingredient that helps repair damaged skin by stimulating cell growth and boosting collagen production. It helps promote healing on a cellular level, so it’s beneficial to use this after microneedling.

Do not use harsh cleansers or exfoliants on your face in the first few days post-treatment; this can irritate your new skin cells. Use lukewarm water instead of hot when washing your face until your skin has healed completely.

Conclusion

While many patients see noticeable results after just one microneedling treatment, you can usually see significant improvements after three or more sessions. If you are interested in the microneedling procedure, sign up for a consultation with Dr. Apesos today and achieve a brighter, smoother complexion.

