Dr. Alfredo Arauz Joins the Spodak Dental Group Team

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Alfredo Arauz, a highly proficient general and cosmetic dentist, has joined the Spodak Dental Group in Delray Beach, Fla. He brings more 10 years of dental experience to the established practice.



“It is an honor to have Dr. Arauz as part of the team,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Not only does he have extensive knowledge in various dental techniques and procedures, he is also dedicated to providing the very best care to his patients, which makes him a perfect fit.”

Dr. Arauz’s passion for dentistry started in high school when he shadowed and worked for a dentist in his hometown of Miami, Fla. He graduated Coral Reef Senior High School with an International Baccalaureate diploma and attended the University of Florida where he graduated with a degree in Human Nutrition with Dean’s List Honors. While at the University of Florida, he was published in the Journal of the American Society for Microbiology for his research of the correlation between cardiovascular disease and periodontal disease under Dr. Ann Progulske-Fox. Dr. Arauz then obtained his Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2009.

After graduation, Dr. Arauz took countless hours of continuing education in all aspects of dentistry with a focus in the Spear Academy in Scottsdale, Ariz. with a goal to further his education in the most current and new cosmetic techniques. He also trained under world-renowned cosmetic dentists Dr. Michael Apa and Dr. David Hornbrook, and remains steadfast in his desire to stay current with all dental techniques and procedures.

Dr. Arauz is also an advanced Invisalign certified provider, with knowledge in simple and complex cases. He takes pride not only in creating a coveted beautiful smile for his patients, but in giving them the best dental experience possible while increasing their overall dental health education and awareness.

Dr. Arauz has associations and affiliations with the American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, South Florida District Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Hispanic Dental Association and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.

About Spodak Dental Group:

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla. Please visit https://www.spodakdental.com or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment.

