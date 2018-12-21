dr.fone 2018 X’mas and Year-End Sale

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This Christmas let’s do something little extra for everyone! This is the season when every sorrow and apathy goes away and makes space for joy and smiles all the way. Where it is all sale time on the web, dr.fone is no different. With up to 50-percent off, dr.fone (from Wondershare) introduces the 2018 year-end sales. The world’s first data recovery software is offering their valued customers’ festive season discount like never before.



Whether a user has an android phone or an iOS device, dr.fone promises to bring relief by providing effective data recovery services with a promise of staying in the budget. The crazy offers on their suite of software make it worth the hype. The experience of over ten years and the reputation of dr.fone makes them top-ranked software provider across the globe. And, when its festive season, one can’t resist offering their customers a reason to rejoice.

Dr.fone wishes to celebrate this Christmas and New Year with their millions of customers. The complete mobile solution is just a click away! With exciting offers, the wait gets over. No time could be better than this! Take the advantage of the offer while it lasts. Hurry!

The following are the toolkits that promise to be the knight in the shining armor by making the mobile run at 100-percent.

Dr.fone – Full Toolkit: Only for $69.97 (50-percent OFF)

Yes, that is true! The price slash is unbelievable. Now the customers can buy the full dr.fone toolkit for their Android and iOS devices at a not so whopping price. Whether it is data recovery, transfer, backup, or wiping out data; dr.fone is no less than a boon. The best part comes with easy fixtures of the system failures and device lock issues.

It would be tricky to count the times’ people have to visit a service center for phone repair services. And, the high costs and risk of data loss make it no less than a nightmare. Well, dr.fone helps with all the problems while one can simply sit back and relax.

Dr.fone iOS Toolkit: Only $49.97 (50-percent OFF)

Unbelievable! This is an offer one can’t afford to miss. For all those who have iOS devices like iPhone, iPad, or iPod; this chance is the best time to avail the offer. Whether it is the iPhone stuck on Apple logo, a white screen issue, or the black screen; dr.fone is a comprehensive one-stop solution for all.

Having garnered exemplary media and customer reviews, dr.fone has set an unbeatable standard in the market. From data recovery, system recovery, iOS screen recorder, to data eraser; dr.fone makes sure to give its customers an outstanding experience.

dr.fone Android Toolkit: Only For $39.97 (50-percent OFF)

There could be no better end to this year! dr.fone make sure that all Android phone problems vanish away just in a jiffy. The risk of losing even a simple text message takes a back seat. With the highest recovery rate in the industry, dr.fone is a Santa that could bring nothing but happiness in life.

Supported by HTC, Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony, and even Google; dr.fone is like a fairy spreading the magical powder and saving the data from all malfunctions. For a surprise, dr.fone is compatible with over 6000 Android models and leaves no stone unturned in satisfying the customers.

With Christmas approaching and 2018 ending, fix impeding Android/iOS problems with the world’s favorite mobile solution called dr.fone. This sale is another way to thank the ever-growing customer base of dr.fone. So why wait? Grab the opportunity while there is still time!

Learn more at: https://drfone.wondershare.com/christmas-sales.html

