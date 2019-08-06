CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Lauren Goodall (PsyD), debunks stereotypes about Bipolar disorder in her new book “Bipolar is not an STD” (ISBN: 978-1543975581). Dr. Goodall designed the book around the idea that people can get better much faster, if they know how to recognize what symptoms look like. “People are trying to recognize stereotypes, instead of symptoms, and that doesn’t work.”



In further conversation with Dr. Goodall, she named her book specifically to stop unnecessary stigma behind the diagnosis of Bipolar. In her translation of the title- “Too many people hear the word Bipolar and attach misperceptions that aren’t warranted. I’ve spent a full career working with these people. Bipolar, if anything, can be confusing to detect, and people who have Bipolar, current research says that they get wrongly diagnosed 69% of the time, out of the gate. This number is way too high, and people can’t afford years off their life, getting bad diagnosis, because of confusing symptoms with other diagnosis”.

Goodall states, “I’ve always believed that if you can get the symptoms understood, and educate people, there doesn’t have to be a log jam of years of endless therapy, and wrong medications. In this day and age, where mental health is making the headlines, because of improper diagnosis early on; and missing very essential details. Bad information and wrong classifications cost us generations.”

Dr. Goodall was excited also to announce that she will be taking her new book, “Bipolar IS Not An STD” on the road in a lecture component directly to the people.

Her tour will include Chicago, Ann Arbor, San Diego, Phoenix, New York, and Miami. Dates of cities TBA.

