Dr. Michael Paisner Joins the Spodak Dental Group Team

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Michael Paisner, an accomplished and talented general dentist, has joined the Spodak Dental Group in Delray Beach, Fla. A 2017 graduate of the University of Southern California Ostrow School of Dentistry, Dr. Paisner is well educated and experienced in the most current dental procedures and techniques.



“We are honored to have Dr. Paisner on the Spodak Dental Group team,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “His dedication to his patients falls in line with our core values, and we are confident his patients will enjoy his care and directly benefit from his expertise.”

Dr. Paisner is committing to elevating the standards of patient care and has received additional training on the CAD/CAM system, including CEREC®; crown and bridge; advanced Invisalign®; implant restorative dentistry; medically compromised dentistry; removable and locator dentures; posterior and anterior root canal therapy; scaling and root planning therapy; composite and amalgam direct restorations; and more. He is also committed to the ever-evolving field of dentistry and earns countless hours of continuing education annually.

Dr. Paisner was driven to the Spodak Dental Group because he shares the same vision of delivering compassion through dentistry. He decided at the age of 13 that he was going to dedicate his life to the pursuit of abolishing oral health disparities for the young and old, and was the first person in his family to achieve higher education.

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla. Please visit https://www.spodakdental.com or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/dr-michael-paisner-joins-the-spodak-dental-group-team/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.