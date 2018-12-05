Dr. Tiffany Dudley of Spodak Dental Group is First Dentist in Delray Beach to Earn American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine Qualified Dentist Distinction

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group is pleased to announce that general dentist, Tiffany Dudley, has earned the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Qualified Dentist distinction. She is the first and only dentist in Delray Beach, Fla. to hold this distinction.



The AADSM Qualified Dentist designation recognizes dentists who have a valid state dental license, liability coverage and at least 25 hours of recognized continuing education in dental sleep medicine provided by a non-profit organization or university within the last two years. Earning this distinction will advance her role in the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing for the benefit of her patients.

“Diagnosing and treating patients who suffer from sleep apnea is one of the most important services we offer,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Every year about 38,000 people die from heart disease directly complicated by sleep apnea, so the additional training Dr. Dudley has received, and will continue to receive, will allow us to treat more of our patients and save even more lives.”

An estimated 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Out of those people, approximately 80 percent of cases of moderate or severe sleep apnea are undiagnosed. Dentists play an important role in recognizing people at risk and treating sleep disorders because they have pioneered the use of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of sleep apnea and sleep related breathing disorders.

Dental sleep medicine is an area of dental practice that focuses on the use of oral appliance therapy to treat sleep-disordered breathing, including snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Dentists work together with physicians to identify the best treatment for each patient. With Dr. Dudley’s expertise in the sleep apnea field, the Spodak Dental Group hopes to expand its reach and assist those community members who suffer from sleep apnea.

About Spodak Dental Group:

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla. Please visit https://www.spodakdental.com or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment.

About AADSM:

Established in 1991, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is the only non-profit national professional society dedicated exclusively to the practice of dental sleep medicine. The AADSM is the leading national organization representing dentists who treat sleep-disordered breathing, which includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, with oral appliance therapy (OAT).

