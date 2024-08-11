From the folks at Coppertop Farm and Flowers:

“Located in western Clark County, Coppertop Farm and Flowers is the place to go to find the perfect bouquet. Located at 5601 New Carlisle Pike, this farm is inviting for everyone. Emily and Joshua Berner owners, wanted a place where anyone can stop by from Sunrise to Sunset and cut flowers for you to take and enjoy.

This U-Pick flower farm runs on an honor system. We offer $5 fill a vase options. Bring your own vase or choose from vintage ones or we have cups you can use. Evening markets with various additional vendors will be there on 8/14, 8/28, 9/11 and 9/25 from 4-8 p.m. Stop by and you will find tools to use and all payment info at the silo. Enjoy what summer has brought. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.”