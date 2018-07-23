EASEUS Celebrates the 14th Anniversary of Its Brand and Wants to Give Back to Society

CHENGDU, China, July 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS celebrates the 14th anniversary of its brand and wants to give back to the society that has trusted them for the over past decade. EaseUS, established in 2004, is a leading provider of storage management and data recovery solutions for millions of private and business users.



With decades of research and development, EaseUS products of advanced technology are now installed on millions of computers, workstations and servers worldwide helping to make digital life easy.

Today, EaseUS, as a pioneer in its field, operates in over 180 countries and areas.

The 14th Anniversary Giveaway Campaign:

This year anniversary, EaseUS backs up its claim to make life easy by donating to school projects.

We invite you to participate in this campaign by lighting up our birthday candles, the more candles are lit, EaseUS will donate more to an education program for children in poor communities.

You can also invite your friends – by sharing the activity to light more candles and help children improve their studying environment.

Whenever you purchase a product from EaseUS, 50 percent will be donated to the school building projects and you also enjoy an additional 30 percent discount.

The anniversary gets better as EaseUS is giving out cash prizes and an iPhone 8 to participants.

Simply make a video and post on YouTube, get your friends to like and you could win:

First Prize: an iPhone 8 (4.7-inch, 64GB or $500 Cash via PayPal)

Second Prize: $150

Third Prize: $100

You could also win EaseUS software license keys for just participating.

For more information, please visit: https://www.easeus.com/campaign/anniversary-2018.php

The final result will be announced on August 24, 2018.

About EaseUS:

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. Founded in 2004, EaseUS has established itself as a fast-growing international company with over 100 million wonderful users in the world.

Company: Chengdu Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd

Address: 12 F, Building 1, Idealism Center, No. 38 Tian Yi Street, Hi-tech Zone, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

Website: https://www.easeus.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/eX5yZdxwRp8

News Source: EaseUS Software

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/easeus-celebrates-the-14th-anniversary-of-its-brand-and-wants-to-give-back-to-society/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.