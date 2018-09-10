‘Easy as a handshake’ deal closing-platform, heymate, launches testable alpha version, Sept. 5, 2018

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Heymate, a deal-closing platform which will allow micro-entrepreneurs to easily create, close and administer secure professional contracts within 20 seconds, launched their testable product on Sept. 5, 2018, available via invitation on Android and iOS smartphones. The heymate app is the first product of the heymate platform, which is operated by Blockchain Applications AG.



Heymate (*note 1) is a mobile app for the global gig economy that offers freelancing micro-entrepreneurs (e.g., millennials, part-timers, retirees, etc.) a deal-closing tool that allows them to create, advertise and close on professional-quality offers for work or goods to be sold/rented.

Currently, micro-entrepreneurs in the “help wanted” or “for sale or rent” ecosystem have to rely on slow and outdated methods of terms and conditions negotiations, such as phone calls or emails, for their work. The mobile app will streamline this planning process for micro-entrepreneurs by integrating offer terms and negotiation into an easy to manage and understand e-contract. Once both parties agree to the terms, the deal is closed, stored on the blockchain and becomes a legally enforceable peer-to-peer contract.

“Heymate’s goal is to make peer-to-peer deal-closing as simple and trustful as the good-old fashioned handshake,” said heymate’s founder and CEO, Philipp Toth.

The heymate app also guarantees micro-entrepreneurs are paid for their work. According to a study by Tipalti (*note 2), 73 percent of micro-entrepreneurs would be willing to leave a marketplace due to issues with receiving on-time and correct payment for their work. Heymate protects its users by escrowing payments upon contract agreement, ensuring that once the legally binding terms and conditions agreed upon by both parties are met, the predetermined payment will be sent to the worker on time.

Once the app has developed its customer base, heymate plans to integrate a variety of worker benefits, such as insurances, loans, etc., for key partners to offer their independent contractors. The platform plans to become the place where independent workers go to seek offers for any type of service that can be advertised or consumed. Heymate will also offer these benefits to workers who engage with large managed markets, such as Uber or Lyft, which have been increasingly pressured to offer benefits to their independent contractors.

The product will officially launch as a free-to-use open beta on Apple and Android app stores in Q1, 2019.

Heymate aims at bringing gig-economy micro-entrepreneurs the flexibility they want while securing their revenue. The heymate platform helps to simplify and formalize deal terms and conditions, manage escrow payment and resolving disputes, all while offering an ecosystem of services such as getting short-term and on-demand insurance, micro-loans, etc. to support micro-entrepreneurs as they grow.

The heymate mobile app is the first product of the heymate platform, operated by Blockchain Applications AG. With it, 100 million people will be able to do business for the first time, and everyone else will be able to close a deal 100 times faster.

