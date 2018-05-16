Eberhard & Co. at COUTURE-Time Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev., May 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Eberhard & Co. and Beaugeste Luxury Brands – the Brand’s agent and representative in the United States – will participate in the next edition of Couture-Time Las Vegas, the great exhibition hosting the most important luxury watch brands and America’s top retail community, in an exclusive and luxurious setting.



On this occasion the Swiss Maison will present the 2018 novelties – a special preview for the U.S. market – and a selection of its iconic collections.

First of all the new Nuvolari Legend that enriches the Tazio Nuvolari Collection dedicated the the greatest car racing myth of all times, the champion Tazio Nuvolari who dominated the decades between 1920 and the late forties, a man who became a legend. The new chronograph seeks to celebrate the sporty essence of this great driver, consecrating him among those who will never be forgotten.

Nuvolari Legend is an automatic timepiece with a steel case, available in two sizes: 39.5 mm and 43 mm in the Grande Taille version. The model is water resistant up to a depth of 30m. and features a black dial with luminescent Arabic numerals, a minutes counter at 12 o’clock, an hours counter at 6 o’clock and a spiral tachometer scale in km/hr in the centre. The movement can be admired through the transparent sapphire crystal base, which is secured by eight screws and customised with name of the model and the historic stylised Alfa Romeo Type 12C in which the great driver obtained many victories. The matching antiqued leather strap enhances the “vintage” look of the new timepiece.

The visitors will also have the possibility to discover the new proposals added to the Scafograf Collection: Scafograf GMT “The Black Sheep” Limited Edition and Scafograf 100. After the success of the Scafograf 300, first presented in 2016 and winner of the “Sports Watch Prize” at the prestigious Geneva Grand Prix d’Horlogerie, followed by last year’s GMT version, Eberhard & Co. has chosen to make the “Scafograf” even more captivating and exclusive with a special limited edition, the name of which conveys all the unconventional spirit of the new model: THE BLACK SHEEP.



Dedicated to the gentleman who loves to express his personality and remain ever faithful to his values, with all the determination of one who knows to be different by nature. When being a “black sheep” means having tons of charisma and personality.

The Scafograf GMT “The Black Sheep” will be produced in 500 totally black look specimens animated by an automatic movement with a triple time zone function. Black dominates, starting from the 43mm steel case with its DLC® treatment, which provides this model with a decidedly sporting allure. The dial and two-way rotating bezel with ceramic insert and luminescent indices are also in black. The orange of the GMT hand and GMT lettering stand out proudly against the dial.

Eberhard & Co. is now expanding the Scafograf collection also with a more feminine version, a new model dedicated to the sporty, dynamic and sophisticated woman: Scafograf 100, animated by an automatic movement in a 38 mm steel case with a polished, satin finish. Water-resistant to 100 m, the model has a ceramic 3D bezel with s a faceted finish and a relief effect, in a white or chocolate colour matching the two mother-of-pearl dial versions on which luminescent applied markers stand out.



Available with a white or chocolate integrated rubber strap or a steel Chassis® bracelet, the Scafograf 100 is being introduced as an unprecedented, all-Female product, dedicated to the strength and multifaceted personality of contemporary women.

Finally Eberhard & Co. will display also some of its most representative collections: among the best-sellers the classic 8 Jours, as well as the Extra-fort, the Chrono 4, the Tazio Nuvolari and the Gilda collection, expressions of the Swiss Maison’s constant innovative spirit and sensibility towards man’s evolution in his own time.

A journey through the Eberhard & Co. time!

Eberhard & Co. booth Ct304

Encore Las Vegas – May 31 – June 4, 2018.

About Beaugeste Luxury Brands:

BeauGeste was founded in 2015 by Thierry Chaunu to promote sales of diamonds, fine diamond jewelry, watches, and other carefully curated high-end luxury goods to select jewelry retailers, VIP private customers, and watch collectors and connoisseurs.

BeauGeste is inspired by the gesture of the artisans: skilled diamond jewelers, pedigreed watchmakers. It is also a tribute to the Gesture of Giving, a time-honored tradition of offering to loved ones products with a soul, that are designed and manufactured to pass from one generation to the next.

And, as true luxury is honored again, after years of globalized mass luxury, BeauGeste is the natural place where passionate creators can meet their enlightened patrons.

For more information, visit: https://www.beaugesteluxury.com/

Learn more about Eberhard & Co. at: http://www.eberhard-co-watches.ch/en/.

