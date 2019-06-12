Edupoint Educational Systems Makes ‘Top Companies to Work for in Arizona’ List for the Fourth Year

MESA, Ariz., June 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint Educational Systems, an industry leader in K-12 student information and learning management, has once again earned a spot among the 2019 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for In Arizona. The 2019 list marks the fourth time Edupoint has been recognized.



Selection for the list is based on employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks, and demographics.

Edupoint offers competitive pay and a generous benefits package along with a vibrant wellness program, including company-provided Fitbit, health seminars, free weekly instructor-guided meditation and exercise classes, and fun incentives that promote health. Employees also enjoy casual dress, free healthy snacks, and continued learning opportunities, such as Excel and SQL Development classes and a weekly lunchtime Toastmasters club. Edupoint is also deeply invested in developing interns and runs an active internship program.

Giving back to the community is a valued part of the culture at Edupoint as well, with highlights including staff participation in Save the Family Thanksgiving Food Drive and Holiday Toy Drive and Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

“The work environment at Edupoint promotes the exceptional teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving needed to deliver on our promise to customers,” said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. “We’re proud of the employee-centric culture and friendly atmosphere that make this a great place to work, year after year.”

If you are interested in working for a “Top Company,” see the current job openings at Edupoint: http://www.edupoint.com/About-Us/Careers.

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way K-12 educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, response to intervention, assessment, special education management, and analytics.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give parents, students, teachers, administrators, health staff, special education teams, and counselors access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

Learn more: http://www.edupoint.com/.

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/edupoint-educational-systems-makes-top-companies-to-work-for-in-arizona-list-for-the-fourth-year/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.