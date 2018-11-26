Edupoint Selects Lincoln Public Schools in Nebraska for Third Annual Partner for Life Award

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, is pleased to announce that its 2018 Partner for Life Award has been awarded to Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln, Nebraska.



Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO of Edupoint, presented the award at the Opening Session at the company’s 2018 National Users Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on November 8.

Kirk Langer, Chief Technology Officer for Lincoln Public Schools, accepted on behalf of the district.

“Edupoint’s credibility as a dependable and responsive partner was one of the key reasons Lincoln Public Schools chose to implement the Synergy Platform,” Langer said. “We were also looking for a partner with a vision for the future, which Edupoint demonstrated with the Synergy Analytics and RTI modules that were in development when we signed on. Our district has been pleased to work with Edupoint not only in refining and extending our own Synergy implementation, but also as an early adopter helping to mold the newest Synergy modules to benefit all Synergy districts.”

“Lincoln Public Schools has been an enthusiastic partner for Edupoint from the start, with a strong commitment to extending the use of Synergy functionality – including student information management, special education management, and assessment – to serve all stakeholders in the district,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Edupoint. “Moreover, Lincoln also demonstrated a visionary engagement with the full Synergy Education Platform, embracing the platform’s newest modules hand-in-hand with its established core modules. The Partner for Life award is our way of recognizing Lincoln and saying ‘thank you’ for the district’s valuable contributions.”

At the request of the district, the $5,000 award will go to Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools to be allocated through its Fund a Need program, which creates opportunities for students by funding field trips, providing technology to support creative approaches to teaching, and meeting other classroom needs not covered by tax dollars.

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement. The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, Synergy® SE, a collaborative end-to-end special education data management system, and Synergy Analytics, a comprehensive data analysis solution for improving student performance and district administration.

Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than four million students, including 16 of the 100 largest school districts.

