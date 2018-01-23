Edupoint’s Growth in Virginia Continues with Prince William County Schools’ Selection of Synergy Education Platform

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems is pleased to announce the selection of its industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Prince William County Schools (PWCS). Synergy Education Platform will provide PWCS with a secure, flexible, and collaborative solution for comprehensive student information and learning management in a private, cloud-hosted environment. The district is the second largest school division in Virginia and the 35th largest in the country, serving nearly 90,000 students across approximately 100 schools.



“This new SMS will move Prince William County Public Schools into the 21st century with its easily accessible student information, grades, and other key instructional data to help teachers and parents understand how students are progressing toward learning goals,” said Phil Kavits, Associate Superintendent for Communications and Technology Services at PWCS. “This information is critical to helping teachers plan more effective instruction, and to better engage families in monitoring and contributing to student success.”

With Synergy Education Platform, teachers will save time and effort by creating gradebook assignments and grading rubrics online, and linking students to a rich library of learning resources that can be expanded over time.

Parents and students will be able to see assignments, grades, test scores, and more in real time using a smartphone or tablet or by viewing online. The district will be able to set the parent and student portals to translate information into multiple languages to facilitate communication.

PWCS selected Synergy after an extensive RFP process involving a multi-day evaluation and vetting against other major student management system providers.

“Prince William County Schools was looking for a student management system that could meet the needs of administrators, teachers, parents, and students districtwide,” said Bob Weathers, Founder & CEO of Edupoint. “We at Edupoint are pleased that Synergy Education Platform was selected as the solution best satisfying the district’s extensive list of requirements for improving processes and supporting students. We look forward to partnering with Prince William County Schools for many years to come.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over thirty years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower all K-12 stakeholders with the tools they need to improve student achievement. The fully-integrated Synergy® Education Platform includes Synergy® SIS, the most powerful K-12 student information system available today, Synergy® LMS, an all-in-one learning and assessment platform, Synergy® SE, a collaborative end-to-end special education data management system, and Synergy Analytics, a comprehensive data analysis solution for improving student performance and district administration.

Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support more than 3.75 million students, including 16 of the 100 largest school districts.

