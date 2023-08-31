Autumn in Miami County is a wonderful season to enjoy outdoor festivals and events, with its warm days and cool evenings providing the perfect setting for a leisurely stroll.

Miami County has a fantastic lineup of fall events that offer a unique experience. You can enjoy historical re-enactments, festivals, and outdoor music performances by top local bands, and witness a gathering of 100 WACO biplanes. We’ve picked out eight of our favorite events that you should definitely check out this fall in Miami County.

Fort Rowdy Gathering, Sept. 2-4

History comes alive at this annual gathering in Covington Community Park. The three-day event depicts a bustling, small trading village set in the late 1700s to early 1800s and includes authentic demonstrations, contests, games, and entertainment.



Tippapalooza, Sept. 2

Enjoy an evening of grassroots music in downtown Tipp City. This year’s lineup includes M Ross Perkins, Heather Redman and the Reputation, The 1984 Draft and Tino. Admission is $10 per person and proceeds from this year’s festival benefit CASA/GAL of Miami County.



Troy Porchfest, Sept. 9

Stroll throughout the Southwest Historic District in Troy and listen to a variety of musicians playing on porches, in side yards, and on patios. More than 40 bands are scheduled to play throughout the day at various locations.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, with the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps and concludes there with a closing set at 6 p.m. with the Dianne Coble Ensemble. In between, walk through the neighborhood and listen to music ranging from rock, folk, jazz, country, and more. Food trucks and artisan tents will be set up for the day. For a schedule, visit Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s website.



WACO 100th Anniversary Celebration Fly-In, Sept. 15-17

Watch history being made as WACO biplanes gather at WACO Field to celebrate the plane’s 100th anniversary. Organizers hope to have at least 100 WACO biplanes for the event at WACO Field, 1865 South County Road 25-A, Troy.

The three-day celebration will include biplane rides, a Swing Dance, historical reenactments, children’s activities, car shows, food trucks, and more. A weekend pass is $20 for adults and $10 for students, and daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children age three and under are admitted for free. Visit the WACO website for a complete schedule of events.



Fall Celebration at the Johnston Farm, Oct. 7

Canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua are scheduled throughout the afternoon during the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency fall celebration. Activities, historical demonstrations and a home tour are also planned during this family-friendly event. The farm is located at 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua. Regular admission applies during the festival.



Bradford Pumpkin Show, Oct. 10-14

The village of Bradford celebrates everything pumpkin during the five-day festival. In addition to several parades in Bradford, the festival features games, rides, crafts, concessions, and merchandise. For a schedule of events, visit the festival website.



Fall Farm Fest, Oct. 14-15

Celebrate the area’s agricultural heritage during the Miami County Park District’s Farm Fest at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 Ohio 41, Troy. The Knoop homestead is transformed into a hub of activity during the two-day event. Admission to the family-friendly event is free, but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides, and the corn maze/shooter.



Harvest Days, Oct. 14

Various activities, including a tractor show, pumpkin painting, and pooch parade, are planned in downtown Piqua during this afternoon festival. Stroll the downtown area, visit craft and food vendors, and listen to musical groups.



