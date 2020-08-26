BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EIM (Exercise Is Medicine) Personal Training, an elite personal training studio in Birmingham, Alabama, located in the heart of Mountain Brook, announced today that they have officially opened.

EIM’s primary objective is to assist clients of all ages and fitness levels in improving their quality of life by helping them achieve their health and wellness goals. As an alternative to a traditional gym experience, EIM offers personalized training programs backed by scientific insight and expertise from its team of health and fitness professionals.

With the motto, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” EIM is well aware of the health concerns that not only Alabamians, but Americans face. Cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension and high cholesterol, are the fifth greatest current health concern in Alabama, while currently 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, according to Alabama Public Health. It is well-documented that diet and exercise can greatly improve, if not treat, these conditions.

“I am extremely excited to introduce you to EIM Personal Training,” says Adam Pounds, EIM Owner and Personal Trainer. “I started EIM because of my desire to make a difference in the health and wellness of individuals. Nothing excites me more than working with individuals to enhance their quality of life through exercise.”

This is the driving force behind EIM and their commitment to helping clients improve their long-term health and wellness through exercise and smart, sustainable lifestyle changes.

Each client’s fitness journey at EIM begins with a thorough evaluation to assess their current levels of health and fitness as well as examine their medical history to ensure the best

approach. After that, EIM’s team of certified health professionals, who have many years of experience in the field, will work with the client to develop a personalized fitness plan that will help them safely and effectively reach their short- and long-term goals.

The studio offers both semi-private and private fitness training classes led by personal trainers who hold a degree in exercise science and are experts in fitness, health, and nutrition. Workouts are designed to help every client proceed at their own pace – along with attentive, focused guidance and coaching – throughout every 30 or 60-minute session.

About EIM Personal Training:

Exercise Is Medicine (EIM) is an elite personal training studio located in Mountain Brook, Alabama. We believe that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure! With a holistic approach to health, fitness and wellness, the EIM team works to understand your fitness goals, help you identify and develop wellness priorities, and address your specific health and fitness challenges. Through this understanding, we’re able to design a fitness and wellness plan specifically tailored to you.

