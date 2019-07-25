Electronic Nicotine Organization Leads Fight Against Youth Nicotine Usage and Obtains IRS Nonprofit Designation

DALLAS, Texas, July 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Electronic Nicotine Organization (ENO) – EnoughNic.org – is leading the social media fight against youth nicotine addiction and e-cigarette usage. It was recently granted Non-Profit status under Section 501(c)(3) by the Internal Revenue Service, making donations to it tax deductible.



“Obtaining 501(c)(3) status enables ENO to expand its donor base and provide a reach to millions of teenagers every day to stem the tide of youth e-cigarette usage,” says Tom Popescu, ENO’s President and founder.

“Electronic cigarette usage among those 25 and younger has skyrocketed by 900% in recent years due in part to sophisticated and subtle social media marketing tactics,” said Popescu. “Nicotine is a very harmful substance that can endanger the adolescent brain along with their nervous system.”

Popescu added, “With increased giving, ENO will be able to produce viral social media campaigns and create school educational programs to reverse the dramatic increase in addictive nicotine e-cigarettes. Our organization will reach over 10 million teenagers a day.”

By creating powerful partnerships with strong social media influencers, amplified by social media, the Electronic Nicotine Organization is taking a decisive stand against youth nicotine use.



ENO was started in 2019 by Popescu who was looking for a purpose after being given a second chance at life. In 2015, he was diagnosed with an incurable cancer and was told his life expectancy was short. After being involved in an experimental clinical trial and 9 months of chemotherapy, Popescu’s cancer went into remission. Popescu found his purpose on a business trip in California. As the trip progressed, Tom began to notice the countless anti-nicotine billboards across the city and looked around only to see he was surrounded by dozens of teenagers vaping with their eyes glued to their mobile phones.

At that moment, Tom realized why God had spared his life and that traditional media would be ineffective with this generation. Shortly after, ENO was founded to be the first organization to effectively use social media influencers to curb nicotine and e-cigarettes usage and inform people on the dangers nicotine has on our youth.

Visit our website to learn more and donate to eliminate youth nicotine use.

Tax deductible contributions may be made securely on the organization’s website. ENO will also be seeking selective grants to fund its viral media campaigns, school programs and create a future without youth nicotine use.

