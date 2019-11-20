SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professionals Guild ( www.PGuild.com ) announced an Elegant East Bay New Year’s Eve Party for singles and couples at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel. The party includes a live band, the Floorshakers in the Grand Ballroom, as well as a new approach to live dance music, where people can dance to their favorites.



This is possible because professional keytarist Kevin Kooyumjian can improvise a live harmonious accompaniment to any music. DJ Mike Westerman will play requested dance tunes while Kevin adds his own original musical chords and exciting obligatos.

Many people say things like this about Kevin’s playing: “This makes me happy in a wonderful way.” “Give me more.” “Not only is he skilled but he is just entertaining to watch! Looks so cool and enjoying himself. Inspiration!”

A limited number of New Year’s Eve party guests may enjoy a pre-party party with a potluck dinner. It will be held in a large hotel suite. But space is limited. To get invited to the New Year’s Eve pre-party, one may visit this New Year’s Eve Ticketing page at BrownPaperTickets.com ( https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/s2p/4406610 ) or call 800-838-3006 and ask for the potluck dinner at the San Ramon Marriott.

For the main event, a good crowd of about 800 to 1,000 people are expected.

VIP reserved seating and General Admission tickets are available. The party has multiple dance floors, and balloon decorations.

New Year’s Eve Tickets may be purchased here ( https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/s2p/4406610 ).

“The Marriott is offering a wonderful deal for deluxe rooms on New Year’s Eve,” said Phil Seyer, Director Professionals Guild. A deluxe room is $126; room and breakfast for two, $169. To get that rate, one may book online via the brown paper tickets website or by calling 888-236-2427 and asking for the special New Year’s Eve party room block.

New Year’s Eve Party tickets must be purchased separately from hotel rooms.

Casino Gaming for $100’s in prizes is also offered. Please note that casino gaming is not gambling. There is no charge to play, and no money can be lost.

In addition, party attendees get two free drinks, a big balloon drop at midnight and a champagne toast followed by continued mingling and dancing.

A professional photographer is available to capture memories. A photo contest adds to the fun. People can also take pictures and upload them to https://www.facebook.com/groups/bayarefunevents/ — a free online social network. Members of the Facebook group then vote online by liking their favorites. The winner is awarded a $50 gift card.

A diverse mix of adults 18+ attends this event. Most are in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s — some younger, some older. Dress code: semi-formal to formal.

For more information, call the Professionals Guild at 925-888-4392. For room reservations book online at http://www.PGuild.com by 12/30; after that one must call the San Ramon Marriott at 800-228-9290 and ask for the special New Year’s Eve Party room block.

