LOS ANGELES, Calif. and SAN JUAN, P.R., Jan. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Coming April 24-26, The TELL(h)ER Summit 2020 is dedicated to providing a space for humans of all backgrounds to tell their stories. Not limited to writers and authors; the three-day summit curated by diverse industry professionals guide attendees (or TELLERS) through the expiration of storytelling in a multitude of creative outlets.



PHOTO CAPTION: Elizabeth Gilbert.

TELLERS kick-off the weekend with a groundbreaking keynote by HBO’s award-winning journalist, media producer, and philanthropist, Soledad O’Brien. Engage your inner student in a day of inspired learning, transparency, creative entrepreneurship, and curation from International Best Selling Author, Elizabeth Gilbert and the Forbes.com recognized “Maya Angelou of the Millennial Generation,” Azure Antoinette.

Music for the weekend to be curated and hosted by BET Networks producer, Dionne Harmon.

Attendees organically rejuvenate and reset while enjoying the beautiful island of Puerto Rico with a flexible, three-day agenda designed for conscious connection and restful reflection. Intentionally held in the U.S. territory, TELL(h)ER wanted to do their part and bring economic growth, compassion and deserved attention to our sister country.

Sponsors include GLAAD, Mark Bonchek of Shift Thinking, Coca-Cola, Changemaker Strategies, and GALS Founder & Partner, Liz Wolfson and Teller Creative GroupTELL(h)ER is proudly pow(h)ered by Squarespace, Shopify, and Marriott Hotels.



PHOTO CAPTION: Soledad O’Brien.

The movement jumpstarts in Los Angeles on February 12, 2020 with a women’s empowerment panel discussion moderated by Author and Playboy writer, Bruna Nessif. Panelists include Hailie Sahar (Pose), Hydeia Broadbent (HIV Advocate), Stephanie Drachkovitch (TV Exec), and Yris Palmer (Beauty Entrepreneur).

To Register for #TellHerTalks in Los Angeles, California visit http://tellhertalksla.eventbrite.com.

TELL(h)ER Summit is taking place April 24-26, 2020 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For registration and more information visit https://www.tellher.co/.

Press Inquiries: Jayce Baron; info@jaycebaron.com.

*IMAGE Links for media:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0130s2p-liz-gilbert-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0130s2p-Soledad-Obrien-300dpi.jpg

News Source: TellHer Summit

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/elizabeth-gilbert-soledad-obrien-and-azure-antoinette-unite-to-bring-inaugural-tellher-storytelling-and-empowerment-summit-to-san-juan-puerto-rico/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.