Emerald City Band’s New Year’s Eve Party Moves to Hilton Anatole in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Emerald City Band’s New Year’s Eve Party in Dallas – “ECNYE Rock the ‘18” – will be held at a new location this year: the Hilton Anatole, a 4-star hotel located at 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas’ Market Center and Design District, 5 minutes from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The previous five ECNYE events took place at the Hotel InterContinental in Addison.



On December 31 at 6 p.m., the ECNYE Pre-Party will begin with a DJ at the Ghost Bar. Beginning at 6:30 pm Emerald City Band will have a VIP pre-concert meet and greet. A three-course dinner will be served while attendees enjoy live entertainment in the Hilton Anatole’s Chantilly Ballroom. Emerald City Band will take the stage at 9 p.m. to usher in the New Year with its high-energy, interactive show playing popular hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, as well as current songs from today.

To learn more about Emerald City Band’s NYE Party in Dallas visit https://www.ecnye.com/.

About Emerald City Band:

Emerald City Band has been a fixture in the Dallas music scene since 1983. The 13-piece, 3-horn section live party band has entertained at over 5,000 corporate events, over 4,000 weddings, and over 1,000 celebrity events. Emerald City Band has performed for President and Mrs. Bush at The White House, and numerous fortune 500 companies including MCI, Ford Motor Company, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, and has been featured at many high-profile weddings for clients such as Emmitt Smith, Mark Cuban and Angie Harmon.

About Hilton Anatole Dallas:

The Hilton Anatole is a destination itself. The 4-star hotel boasts the largest hotel art collection in the U.S. with over 1,000 exotic pieces from around the world, along with a full-service health club & spa and a choice of eight restaurants and bars. Complimented by over 600,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, this Dallas hotel’s 1,606 beautifully detailed, Asian-inspired guest rooms and suites resonate the Anatole’s amenable comforts and grand style. The hotel’s redesigned Atrium II presents guests with a tranquil reflecting pool overlooked by a massive kinetic sculpture “Nebula”, suspended 50 feet above and specially designed by Reuben Margolin.

