End of Year Grade Cards

FOURTH QUARTER ENDS - THURSDAY, MAY 30

Grade K-5 report cards will be posted at the end of the day Thurs, May 30.

Grade 6-12 report cards will be posted at the end of the day Fri, May 31.

The school year is wrapping up and our teachers are working on exams or finalizing their grades. All report cards will be posted online through the PowerSchool Student & Parent portal once completed. If you do not have your parent portal account setup yet, please reach out to your student's school office and get one setup ASAP. They will be able to provide you a letter that walks you through account creation and provides the access codes to attach your student(s) to your parent portal account. Existing parent portal accounts can also easily have additional students added on to them. The parent portal account will be used over the Summer for the annual re-registration process as we update our records and releases.