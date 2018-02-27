Energy Optimizers, USA Sponsors “An All-American Evening”

Always supportive of our troops, Energy Optimizers, USA announced today their continued support of the Fisher/Nightingale Houses that have served to house over twenty thousand families from all branches of the military.

Since its inception in 1990, these two homes, along with their managers and outstanding volunteer staff, have served military families from stateside and overseas, active duty, Guard, Reserves, retirees, and veterans. These houses allow families to stay together during times of medical emergencies and crises when they need the love, comfort, and support of their families the most.

If you would like to join Energy Optimizers, USA in their support of this worthy cause, please contact Fisher/Nightingale Houses at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH or email [email protected]

