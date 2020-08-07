GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BUCHHOLZ PAINT AND AUTOBODY of GAINESVILLE is now a certified collision repair shop, which ensures customers that their collision repairs will adhere to the latest industry quality and safety standards. This new certification guarantees that collision repairs will be performed according to the manufacturer’s repair protocol by a properly trained and qualified technician, using the correct tools and equipment for the job.



This certification was provided by Assured Performance Collision Care of Aliso Viejo, California, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that promotes automotive safety within the collision care industry.

The new certifications for BUCHHOLZ PAINT AND AUTOBODY comes with industry recognition by the top automotive manufacturers including I-CAR Gold Class, Assured Performance, Audi, BMW, Subaru, Mercedes, Mercedes Commercial Vehicles, Hyundai, Ford, TESLA, FCA Mopar, Nissan, Infiniti, GT-R, Kia, Aluminum Repair Capable – Ford Vehicles and Aluminum Repair Capable – FCA Vehicles. BUCHHOLZ PAINT AND AUTOBODY is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient collision care network in the world.

“Our business has been built on a foundation of excellence and ethical business practices. When an accident happens, it can be hard to know who to trust with your vehicle. This certification through Assured Performance gives our community that peace of mind,” said Brad Buchholz.

The automotive collision repair certification process is rigorous and less than 5% of all body shops in the U.S. are able to meet the stringent requirements imposed by the manufacturers to ensure quality and safety in their repairs.

“Newer vehicles are manufactured with durable, lightweight materials and advanced technology, which means that a repair performed in accordance to the manufacturer’s specifications is more important than ever and ensures the safety and proper performance of the vehicle,” explained Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care. “Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure vehicle safety. We have certified more than 3,500 shops across the country to make sure consumers can have their vehicle repaired by a certified shop wherever they live, work, or travel.”

Buchholz Paint and Autobody, 4340 NE 49th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609; Phone: 352-373-5482, Fax: 352-373-8366.

Learn more at: https://buchholzpaintandautobody.com/

Assured Performance Collision Care is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for the Assured Performance Network ( https://assuredperformance.net/ ) – the largest and most advanced repair-capable network of certified automotive collision repair facilities in North America, with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and partnerships with the top automobile manufacturers in the industry.

Media Contact:

Bill Enross

cPrax Internet Marketing

bill@cprax.com

508-801-0593

News Source: Buchholz Paint and Autobody

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/enhanced-quality-and-safety-assurances-for-customers-of-buchholz-paint-and-autobody/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.