Enrolled Agent Jeffrey Schneider, EA, CTRS, NTPIF of SFS Tax and Accounting Services Earns ACT-E Designation

STUART, Fla., Nov. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jeffrey Schneider, EA, CTRS, NTPIF, ACT-E of SFS Tax & Accounting Services and SFS Tax Problem Solutions in Stuart, Florida, a tax preparation and tax resolution firm, has received the Advanced Crypto Tax Expert designation (ACT-E).



The cryptocurrency taxation training and designation assures that the tax professional can handle even the most complicated crypto clients and that they understand the tax complexities of cryptocurrency and blockchain and can provide quality crypto tax preparation.

Schneider specializes his practice in tax preparation and problem-solving. He opened his firm in 1999. He holds the designation of Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist. He also received his master’s degree from Long Island University in New York City.

Schneider is a member of the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers (ASTPS). He is a national lecturer and teaches other tax professionals on a variety of complex tax subjects.

“The three administrative levels of the Internal Revenue Service are Audits, Collections, and Appeals … oh my. I became an enrolled agent so that I can help all taxpayers in their dealings with all levels of the Internal Revenue Service.” ( Quote from “Now What? I Got a Tax Notice from the IRS. Help!”)

Schneider has been serving clients in Florida and throughout the U.S. for more than 40 years. The company offers a wide variety of services that include crypto tax preparation, cannabusiness tax compliance, federal and state tax problem resolution, as well as individual and business tax preparation.

More information about the firm, its partners and services is at its website https://sfstaxacct.com/.

