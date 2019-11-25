DALLAS, Pa., Nov. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nicole Farber, CEO of digital marketing agency ENX2 Marketing in Dallas, Pennsylvania, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.



NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Farber, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Farber. “It can be difficult to have your voice heard, especially in such a competitive field as the tech industry. Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

As the CEO of a national digital legal marketing agency, Farber has consulted with some of the top law firms in the world and has met with a variety of business owners — from small businesses to Fortune 500 CEOs. Nicole is a highly sought-after speaker in the legal industry and has presented to some of the most prestigious law firms in the country. She has spoken on behalf of Google at the world’s largest Small Business Expo in Philadelphia and was recently an invited speaker at the National Employment Lawyers Association (NELA) Convention in New Orleans — an event touted as the largest gathering of plaintiffs’ employment lawyers.

For years, her peers have recognized Farber for her talents. She was nominated for the 2017 North American EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program. Nicole was named as Corporate Vision Magazine’s “Most Influential Female CEO of the Year in Digital Marketing,” as part of the 2018 Corporate Excellence Awards and was named one of the 30 Best Leaders to Watch in 2019 by The Silicon Review. In 2018, she was the official U.S. representative at the Chambers and Partners Editors’ Reception event in Rome.

Farber joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Nicole Farber as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

