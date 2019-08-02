EON Clinics Announces New Clinic Location in Oakbrook Terrace

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EON Clinics Founder and President Rajan Sharma, DDS, announces the opening of a new all-in-one dental implant center in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. The facility, located at One Parkview Plaza, 17W110 22nd Street, Suite 150, is replacing the Westmont location and will also serve as the company’s new corporate headquarters.



EON Clinics offers exceptional dental implant treatment in the convenience of one setting, delivered by a highly specialized team of oral surgeons, prosthodontists, clinicians, lab technicians, and support staff with extensive expertise. “At EON Clinics, we ensure that every person who walks through our doors can make an informed decision about the best treatment option to fit their unique needs, whether they’re missing one, several, or all their teeth,” said Dr. Sharma.

As is customary at all EON Clinics locations, clients who call to schedule a visit at the Oakbrook Terrace office will receive a complimentary, no-obligation consultation from a prosthodontist and treatment coordinator who will assist them through the journey, including help with financial or other treatment matters that may arise. During the free consultation, information is gathered about the prospective patient’s overall health and specific dental needs. Clinic staff then review dental implant treatment options with the individual, explaining the advantages and disadvantages of each.

The consultation also includes a 3-D CT scan to evaluate the condition of the individual’s teeth, soft tissue, nerve pathways, and bone. In a single scan, this sophisticated imaging technology quickly provides 3-D images that help guide accurate placement of dental implants.

All-On-4 Dental Implants Provide a Unique Solution for Missing Teeth:

All-On-4 dental implants are a highly effective solution for people in need of full upper and/or lower restorations, with a success rate of nearly 98%. Instead of using bone grafting and six to eight implants for each full arch of teeth, the All-On-4 approach requires the placement of only four implants and rarely necessitates grafting. After the initial consultation and prosthodontic exam, patients receive a full-set of non-removable teeth in just one appointment.

Learn more: https://www.eonclinics.com/all-on-4

Traditional Dental Implants:

Dental implants are ideal for patients missing several teeth or a single tooth. During an outpatient procedure, a small hole is drilled in the patient’s jawbone and a titanium screw is carefully placed into the bone. The strong and durable titanium metal “fuses” with the patient’s jawbone in a process called osseointegration. The gum is placed over the implant so it can heal, which takes about 3 to 6 months. After sufficient healing, a second surgery is performed to fit the connector into the top of the implant. The natural-looking porcelain crown is then fixed to the connector. Approximately 500,000 people undergo dental implant procedures each year with a national success rate of 93–95%. EON Clinics’ success rate exceeds 98%, due to the extensive expertise of the entire team including oral surgeons and prosthodontists, in-house lab, and sophisticated technology, all located in a one-stop facility.

About EON Clinics:

Dr. Rajan Sharma founded family-operated and owned EON Clinics in 2007 as University Dental Implant Facility, changing the name in 2010. Currently, services focused solely on state-of-the-art dental implants are provided at three locations in suburban Chicago, with two additional facilities in Munster, Indiana and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

For more detailed information on dental implants, please visit the EON Clinics website at: https://www.eonclinics.com.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Jfpxs8ergMo

