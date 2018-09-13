EPIC Acquires Alternative Asset Management Industry Specialist Vanbridge LLC

NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vanbridge, LLC, a specialty insurance intermediary, program management, and risk advisory services business, and EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a unique and innovative national retail insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm, announced today that EPIC has acquired the assets, employees and operations of Vanbridge.



Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Vanbridge provides products and services at the intersection of the insurance, private equity and hedge fund industries. Vanbridge focuses on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients; solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital.

EPIC is already the 9th largest privately owned insurance broker in the nation, before the addition of Vanbridge, which adds an additional 45 team members to the firm. EPIC has built a strong, positive reputation nationally for service excellence, innovation, community involvement, collaboration, and having fun – all in the interest of being a “people first” (clients and team members) organization.

Said Philip V. Moyles, Jr., Managing Principal & CEO of Vanbridge, “I am very pleased to be joining the EPIC organization. I believe that Vanbridge will be able to leverage the EPIC platform to expand its business on behalf of Alternative Asset Managers. I have known John Hahn and Pete Garvey for a long time and they understand what it takes to drive value for this clientele. I look forward to working with them and the EPIC team.”

Upon joining EPIC, the business will operate as Vanbridge – an EPIC Company. Vanbridge’s leadership team will play vital, active roles within the larger, integrated EPIC organization. Phil Moyles has been appointed Executive Vice President and will report to Peter Garvey, CEO of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. Moyles will also become a member of EPIC’s Executive Committee. He will continue to lead the Vanbridge operations as a part of EPIC.

Said Garvey, “The team at Vanbridge has established their business as the innovative specialist serving the sophisticated needs of the alternative asset management industry. Having known Phil well for some time, I’m confident his strong relationships, depth of knowledge, and leadership, combined with our own expanding capabilities, will propel EPIC to a leadership position within this important segment.”

Added John Hahn, CEO of EPIC Holdings, “Phil and his team have built a unique set of programs, products and services for an increasingly important segment of the financial services industry. I’ve spent the majority of my career in the wholesale sector – working with both property & casualty insurance products and Broker General Agency life insurance products – and fully understand how important it is to respect and serve all distribution channels. Given EPIC’s range of offerings in our Specialty Programs and Products group, we offer Vanbridge and their partners the perfect fit for and support of their distribution model with retail brokers.”

Cozen O’Connor, LLP, led by partners Martin Schrier and Jess Alexander, served as EPIC’s legal advisor. John Kraska of Dowling Hales and Michael Hasbland of Drinker Biddle, represented Vanbridge in the transaction.

About Vanbridge – an EPIC Company:

Vanbridge is an insurance intermediary and program management business that provides products and services at the intersection of the insurance, private equity and hedge fund industries. Vanbridge focuses on alternative asset management, corporate and individual high net worth clients; solving risk related issues utilizing insurance and alternative capital. Vanbridge’s unique structuring and plan design techniques support various client objectives including cost reductions and enhancements to investment strategies that strengthen long-term financial performance. Information: https://www.vanbridge.com/.

In addition, as a life insurance, executive benefit and financial advisory wholesale distribution business, Vanbridge consults for advisors and agents around the country. Vanbridge serves the high net worth, family office, hedge fund, corporate, private equity, RIA, legal, accounting, broker dealer and insurance firms as an objective specialist providing sophisticated consulting services that create a strategic foundation for estate, personal, executive benefits, and business planning. This operation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. Information: http://www.vbiservices.com/.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty insurance, Employee Benefits Consulting, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 30,000 clients.

With run rate revenues of more than $400 million, EPIC is now the 15th largest retail insurance broker in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

