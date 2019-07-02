EPIC adds Benefits Consultant Dennis Park in Irvine CA

SAN FRANCISCO and IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Dennis Park has joined the firm as Vice President, Employee Benefits.



Dennis will be based in EPIC’s Irvine, Calif. office and report to Managing Principal Tony D’Asaro and Tiffany McClellen, Regional Director, Employee Benefits.

He will have responsibility for new business development and for of the design, implementation, and management of Employee Benefits programs, focusing on the needs of middle-market companies across a wide range of business and industry, including manufacturing, healthcare and technology.

Dennis joins EPIC from OneDigital Health and Benefits in Irvine, Calif., where he spent the past 8 years as an Employee Benefits Consultant. He spent the first 18 years of his career with the Northwestern Mutual Financial Network, where he specialized in developing and managing financial security strategies; corporate life insurance, disability insurance, retirement planning and employee benefits.

He attended the University of California, Irvine, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.

“We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Employee Benefits Consulting operations in Southern California with Dennis’s addition,” said Jim Gillette, President of EPIC’s Pacific South Region. “He is a well-respected, highly consultative employee benefits professional who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Dennis join our EPIC team.”

Dennis Park can be reached at dennis.park@epicbrokers.com or (949) 417-9109.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0702s2p-Dennis-Park-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Dennis Park has joined EPIC as Vice President, Employee Benefits, in Irvine.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-benefits-consultant-dennis-park-in-irvine-ca/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.