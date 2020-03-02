BOSTON, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, announced that Dan Joyal has joined the Boston healthcare team as a Vice President.



Joyal has a decade of insurance industry experience with both retail and wholesale brokerages. Prior to joining EPIC, Joyal was with HUB International where he consulted and placed all lines of coverage in their healthcare vertical. His clients included physician groups, allied healthcare facilities and life sciences organizations. Prior to Hub, Joyal spent five years with CRC Swett & Crawford focused on professional liability; executive liability; and cyber/privacy liability.

Joyal earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. He is a licensed Property & Casualty broker and is currently pursuing a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designation.

Said Susan Tewhill, National Practice Leader, Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, “We are fortunate to have Dan join our growing national healthcare practice. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will benefit our clients and our organization.”

“The Boston Healthcare team is excited to welcome Dan as a healthcare broker. His track record of excellent client service and healthcare knowledge will bring added value to our clients,” said Julie Buckley, Managing Principal, Edgewood Healthcare Advisors.

Dan Joyal can be reached at:

dan.joyal@epicbrokers.com

508.212.4071(m)

617.531.6870(w)

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0302s2p-dan-joyal-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-dan-joyal-as-a-vice-president-with-edgewood-healthcare-advisors/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.