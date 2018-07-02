EPIC Adds John Check in Pittsburgh, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced the addition of benefits consulting professional John Check as a Senior Consultant in the firm’s Employee Benefits Consulting Division.



Check will be based in EPIC’s Pittsburgh, Pa. office and report to Eric Hays, Regional Director, Employee Benefits, who is responsible for building and leading EPIC’s Employee Benefits Consulting Practice based in Pittsburgh.

Prior to joining EPIC, Check spent 25 years with Pittsburgh’s Seubert Associates, where he most recently served as Vice President and Executive Director, Benefits.

At EPIC, Check will be responsible for new business development and client consulting, acquiring and providing creative, cost-effective Employee Benefits Consulting solutions to clients across a wide range of industries.

Said EPIC’s Eric Hays, “EPIC is trying to bring a fresh, reliable approach to employee benefits consulting in the Western PA market. John Check’s arrival at EPIC reinforces our strong commitment to that mission in the region. Well-known in the benefits market place over a 35-year career, John is universally respected for his commitment to his clients and his open and amicable relationships with carriers. As a colleague and friend of John’s for 25 years, I am very grateful that John has brought his considerable talents and spotless reputation to EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants.”

EPIC Pittsburgh provides Employee Benefit Consulting, Property & Casualty Insurance, Surety, and Risk Management solutions to clients located across Western Pennsylvania and the country.

Specific areas of expertise include all aspects of Employee Benefits Consulting including Compliance, Wellness, HR and Benefits Technology, Retirement, Executive and Voluntary Benefits, Pharmacy Management, Global Benefits and Employee Communications and Engagement, as well as property & casualty insurance products and risk management services, including Group Captives, Professional and Management Liability, Risk Control, Claims Advocacy, and Workers’ Compensation Cost Control.

John Check can be reached at:

Email: john.check@epicbrokers.com

Phone: 412-274-1716 (direct)

EPIC Pittsburgh Office:

Main phone 412-274-1750

301 Grant Street, Suite 4300

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

