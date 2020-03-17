NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Matthew Marmorek has joined the firm as National Practice Leader, Global (Non-U.S.) Employee Benefits.



Marmorek has worked in the international employee benefits industry for almost two decades. He specializes in developing innovative solutions to help multinational organizations meet their global employee benefit needs. He has extensive experience guiding clients through the implementation of financing vehicles such as multinational pooling, global underwriting, and captive arrangements, both on and off-shore including medical, non-medical and pension coverage.

Marmorek brings deep carrier relations and has worked with a network of international brokers to assist with ex-patriate, third country and local national population placements. His expertise will bring a new level of strength to the Employee Benefits team within EPIC.

At the start of his international benefits career, Marmorek grew and managed a large customer portfolio within the multinational benefits unit of a major U.S. based global insurer providing solutions in over 100 countries. Prior to joining EPIC, Marmorek was with Zurich Insurance Group. While there he assisted in the launch of their US based Expatriate Solutions Unit, oversaw new business development and acted as a liaison for key external partnerships. His experience provides him with a unique and specialized understanding of the global employee benefits landscape.

Marmorek earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a licensed life and health underwriter.

Said Craig Hasday, President, National Employee Benefits Practice, “Early in my career, I worked with Matt on a global pooling arrangement for one of my first global clients and was very impressed with his knowledge and professionalism. Our organization needs world-class talent to provide our clients and consultants with the most innovative and cost-effective solutions in this unique space. Matt brings to EPIC the necessary skills, knowledge and commitment and I am pleased to welcome him to EPIC.”

