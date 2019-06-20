EPIC adds New Benefits Consulting Team in Houston TX

HOUSTON, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the hiring of Principal Ed Oravetz, Principal Keith McNeely, Principal David Potts, Client Executive Elisha Johnson and Client Manager Marilu Alejandre.



This group of seasoned employee benefits consulting professionals joins EPIC from Marsh & McLennan Agency – Southwest in Houston where they worked together for more than 3 years.

Oravetz, McNeely, Potts, Johnson and Alejandre will share responsibility for new business development and for of the design, implementation, servicing, and management of Employee Benefits Programs, focusing on the needs of middle-market companies across a wide range of business and industry.

“We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Employee Benefits Consulting operations in the Southwest Region with the additions of Ed, Keith, David, Elisha and Marilu,” said KJ Wagner. “They are well respected industry professionals who will add tremendous value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have them on our team.”

Ed Oravetz can be reached at ed.oravetz@epicbrokers.com or 281-687-8635.

Keith McNeely can be reached at keith.mcneely@epicbrokers.com or 281-787-1269.

David Potts can be reached at david.potts@epicbrokers.com or 281-678-4544.

Elisha Johnson can be reached at Elisha.johanson@epicbrokers.com or 281-797-8727.

Marilu Alejandre can be reached at marilu.alejandre@epicbrokers.com or 832-499.3067.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

