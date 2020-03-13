SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Nick Nelson has joined the firm as Senior Vice President in their property and casualty practice based in Rancho Cordova, California office. Nelson will report to Kevin E. Harnetiaux, COO, Pacific North Region.



Nelson brings nearly 15 years of insurance and financial services experience to his role. He will be responsible for business development, program placement and delivery of complex solutions to EPIC clients including attorneys and golf and country clubs. He has a strong background in building and maintaining strong relationships with clients, vendors, colleagues and managers throughout his career.

Prior to joining EPIC, Nelson has held the positions of Vice President, Property & Casualty and Vice President, Business Development officer with USI Insurance Services and Wells Fargo. Within both organizations he worked closely with senior leadership of his clients to deliver consulting and brokerage services for all commercial lines and workers’ compensation coverages.

Nelson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Management from Flagler in St. Augustine, Florida. He graduated summa cum laude and was a two-time NAIA Academic All-American.

Said Kevin Harnetiaux, COO, Pacific North Region, “We are fortunate to have Nick join our growing team and look forward to the expertise and dedication he will bring to our clients.”

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

Nick Nelson has joined EPIC as Senior Vice President in their property and casualty practice based in Rancho Cordova, California office

