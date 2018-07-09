EPIC adds Sarmad Naqvi to its Private Client Practice in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that risk management and insurance professional Sarmad Naqvi has joined the firm’s Private Client Insurance operations in Northern California, specializing in providing comprehensive, cost effective risk management and insurance protection to high net worth individuals and their families.



Naqvi will be based in EPIC’s Concord, CA office and report to Curt Perata, President of EPIC’s Pacific North Region. The products and services he provides will focus on high-value home insurance, condominium insurance in luxury high rise building, yacht and personal aircraft insurance, cyber-crime protection, personal liability insurance, and insurance for personal collections, including fine art, jewelry, classic cars, vintage musical instruments, and other exotic, high value collections.

Naqvi joins EPIC from McDermottCosta Insurance Brokers in San Leandro, where he served as a private client advisor for the past 10 years. Previously, he held similar positions with Marsh, Inc., State Farm Insurance, and Les Sawyer Insurance Brokers.

Said EPIC’s Curt Perata, “Sarmad is a terrific addition to EPIC and to our Private Client team here in Northern California. We are committed to attracting and retaining the best specialty talent in the industry and we have certainly found that with Sarmad. I know he will be a big part of our continued growth and success, both locally and across the country.”

Sarmad Naqvi can be reached at sarmad.naqvi@epicbrokers.com or 925-822-9164.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

