NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Trent Sullivan has joined the firm as a Producer in the firm’s Edgewood Healthcare Advisors’ Practice.



Sullivan will be responsible for new business development and the design and management of healthcare risk and insurance programs for clients. Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare and municipal risk with successes in implementing creative and cost-effective solutions. Sullivan joins from OneDigital in Farmington, Connecticut.

Said Susan Tewhill, National Managing Principal, “Trent’s extensive healthcare risk management background in both the client, carrier and consultant settings, as well as his in-depth understanding of the complex healthcare marketplace will provide immediate and long-term value to our clients. We are excited to add Trent to our growing national healthcare practice team.”

“Trent’s healthcare experience and successes in both the consultative and client roles will be of great value to our Edgewood Healthcare Advisor clients. We have thoughtfully built this practice with key players who share a common drive to provide exceptional solutions and service and I could not be more excited to have Trent join our team,” said Matt LeBlanc, Edgewood Healthcare Advisor’s Managing Principal.

Trent Sullivan can be reached at:

trent.sullivan@epicbrokers.com

860-713-8211(m)

860-521-8555(w)

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm’s core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

