EPIC Attends Worldwide Broker Network Global Conference in Paris and Hosts WBN 2018 Spring Conference

HOUSTON, Texas and PARIS, France, Oct. 26, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it is attending the 57th Worldwide Broker Network (WBN) Global Conference on Oct. 25-28, 2017 in Paris, France.



WBN members, clients, prospects and insurer partners meet in Global Conferences twice a year to collaborate, learn and maintain professional and personal relationships. The 57th WBN Global Conference will host 250 brokers from more than 100 countries for discussions on international insurance programs, plenary sessions, technical workshops, the sharing of experiences and business appointments.

Ascende – a division of EPIC is hosting the Spring conference on April 11-14, 2018. This comes from EPIC Southwest Region President Jim Watt’s close ties to WBN. Formerly the WBN treasurer, WBN is announcing Jim’s 2018 chairman of the board appointment at the conference in Paris this week.

As is customary at the Fall and Spring WBN conferences, the host city of the upcoming conference reveals the next conference location by presenting a video to promote the upcoming venue.

Here’s a link to the video promoting the 58th annual WBN Global Conference in Texas: https://vimeo.com/238336204/7cf7a06134

Through EPIC’s partnership with WBN – the largest fully integrated network of independent Property and Casualty and Employee Benefits brokers in the world – it is positioned to conduct business internationally with maximum flexibility, innovation and success. WBN brokers are located in over 100 countries and have offices in more than 500 cities around the globe. This partnership gives EPIC instant access to insurance experts from nearly every conceivable insurance specialty and current, reliable information on changes in their markets.

Click here for more information: https://wbnglobal.com/conferences/2017-october-paris.html

About Worldwide Broker Network:

Founded in 1989, WBN has grown from nine member firms in Western Europe to more than 100 firms spanning the globe and serving clients through 500+ offices in six continents. Today, as an important part of the insurance industry’s distribution network, WBN generates over $5 billion in P&C and Employee Benefits revenue annually.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,300 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty insurance, Employee Benefits Consulting, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 30,000 clients.

With run rate revenues of roughly $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

