EPIC Insurance Adds Diane Montelione to Financial Risk Practice in New York

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that financial and professional risk management and insurance veteran Diane Montelione has joined the firm’s Financial Risk Practice as a senior vice president. She will be based in New York and report to managing principal and Financial Risk Practice Leader, Michael Klaschka.



Montelione’s primary responsibilities will include providing risk management advisory and insurance brokerage services to a complex book of financial services and commercial clients, with a particular emphasis on directors & officers, errors & omissions, fiduciary, and cyber liability, as well as fidelity bonds.

Prior to joining EPIC, Montelione was a senior vice president at Marsh, Inc. where she served for nearly 30 years as a management liability insurance broker with extensive experience in both U.S. and international markets. In this role, Montelione designed and implemented strategically aligned risk management and insurance solutions for a wide range of domestic and international organizations.

“We are excited to further expand and enhance EPIC’s Financial Risk Practice with Diane’s addition,” said Klaschka. “She is highly respected for her professional knowledge and client service excellence, and we are pleased to add such an experienced broker to our financial services team as we continue to grow our portfolio of complex financial and commercial clients.”

Montelione attended State University of New York College of Brockport where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French Language and Literature. Following recognition as a Fulbright Scholar, she went on to earn a Master’s Degree in French Language and Literature from Sorbonne University in France.

Montelione can be reached at diane.montelione@epicbrokers.com or (646) 452-4033.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

