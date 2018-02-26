EPIC Insurance adds Maurice Edwards, Walter Palmer and their Risk Solutions Team

HOUSTON, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a leading retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the addition of Enterprise Risk Management veteran Maurice (Moe) Edwards, retail Loss Prevention expert Walter Palmer, and their team of Risk Assurance and Asset Protection professionals.



This new national practice, based in Houston, Texas, will operate as EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions with EPIC’s Southwest Region President, Jim Watt serving as the team’s executive sponsor.

Edwards joins EPIC as Managing Principal and brings more than 20 years of experience in a wide range of risk management disciplines. He was most recently Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk for Mattress Firm where he developed a holistic risk management philosophy and a practical, effective delivery system.

“We are delighted to join Jim Watt and the entire team at EPIC. The reaction to our new approach to risk introduced this past fall was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we needed to find the right partner to bring it to market,” said Edwards.

“With EPIC’s deep knowledge and resources in P&C brokerage and Employee Benefits Consulting, as well as their strong existing risk management expertise nationally, this was unquestionably the right home for our integrated Risk Financing, Risk Assurance and Asset Protection approach,” Edwards added.

“Our team has over 150 years of combined industry experience ranging from enterprise risk management, retail loss prevention, supply chain management, law enforcement, and internal/external audit. We provide a single, seamless experience that will help EPIC clients further protect their people, property and other assets,” said Edwards.

Joining Edwards as part of EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions is Walter Palmer, the founder and President of PCG Solutions. Recognized as one of the leading experts in retail loss prevention, Palmer’s 30 years of experience include 16 years as a practitioner in loss prevention, operations, inventory control, and supply chain management. At PCG, he worked with leading retail companies, both across the U.S. and globally, delivering a strategic approach to mitigating loss and lowering total cost of risk. Palmer will join the organization as Practice Leader.

In addition to Palmer, retail loss prevention and supply chain veteran Kevin Ach will join as Vice President of Risk Assurance, retail loss prevention veteran John Schroeder as Vice President of Asset Protection, and finance executive Katie Tyrone as Vice President of Risk Financing.

“We are excited to add Moe and his team to the EPIC family and to introduce EPIC Integrated Risk Solutions to our current and future clients across the country,” said Jim Watt. “While their business focus has historically been on large retail, distribution and manufacturing companies, including some of the leading brands in the world, our entire EPIC client base, from the Energy Industry to Construction and Design firms, will benefit from their deep risk management knowledge, experience and expertise.”

Maurice Edwards can be reached at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 832-476-8399

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

