EPIC Insurance Adds Philip Westphal in Sacramento, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that risk management and insurance professional Philip Westphal has joined the firm’s commercial property/casualty team in Sacramento, Calif. as a Risk Advisor/Broker in EPIC’s Healthcare Practice. Westphal will report to Managing Principal and Healthcare Practice Co-leader, Tom McCready.



Westphal will be responsible for new business development and the design and management of risk management and property casualty insurance programs for clients in a range of industries. In particular, Westphal will specialize in developing creative, result-oriented risk management and insurance solutions within the healthcare sector, specializing in hospitals, healthcare clinics, dental offices and senior living facilities.

Prior to joining EPIC, Westphal was Director, Employee Safety for BETA Healthcare Group where he was responsible for leading the employee safety team’s delivery of loss prevention and safety services to BETA Healthcare Group’s worker’s compensation clients.

Westphal began his insurance career at Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company, where he held a number of positions providing loss control and marketing services to middle-market commercial insurance clients.

Westphal is a graduate of Pepperdine University where he earned a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) Degree in Sports Medicine. Professionally, he holds a designation as a Certified Ergonomic Evaluation Specialist (CEES)

Said EPIC’s Tom McCready, “We are excited to further expand and enhance EPIC’s operations in the Sacramento Region and across the West with the addition of Philip Westphal. Philip is well known in healthcare circles and highly respected for building strong, positive relationships and providing exceptional service, as well as for his aggressive client advocacy.”

Philip Westphal can be reached at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (916) 576-1503 (direct).

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*LOGO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/16-0308-epic-insurance-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurance-adds-philip-westphal-in-sacramento-calif/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.