EPIC Insurance Adds Sean Conrad as Southern California Principal

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that risk management and insurance professional Sean Conrad has joined the firm’s operations in Southern California as a principal.



Conrad will be based in EPIC’s Irvine, Calif., office. He will partner collaboratively with Jim Gillette, president of the company’s Pacific South Region, and Irvine Managing Principal and Branch Leader Tony D’Asaro.

Conrad will be responsible for new business development as well as the design and oversight of property/casualty insurance programs, risk management strategies, and employee benefit brokerage and consulting services for mid-market and large clients across a range of industries. Additionally, Conrad will focus on recruitment and team building as the firm continues to add talent throughout the region.

Prior to joining EPIC, Conrad was a senior vice president and business development officer for Wells Fargo Insurance Services, which was acquired by USI Insurance Services in December 2017.

Conrad began his insurance career in 1999 as a claims director at Allied Insurance, a Nationwide Company. Five years later, he moved to the brokerage side of the business, joining Willis as a vice president of sales and business development.

Conrad is a founding member of the International Executive Council of the Internet Marketing Association, a diverse group of business leaders and entrepreneurs with a passion for technology innovation that will serve as an important resource for building relationships in the region’s business community.

“We are excited to further expand and enhance EPIC’s operations in Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area with Sean’s addition,” said Gillette. “He is well known, has a tremendous network throughout Southern California, and is highly respected for building strong relationships and providing exceptional service on behalf of his clients. We look forward to partnering with Sean as we continue to build out an exceptional team in Southern California.”

Conrad can be reached at sean.conrad@epicbrokers.com or 949-417-9171.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

Learn more about EPIC at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0508s2p-sean-conrad-300dpi.jpg

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurance-adds-sean-conrad-as-southern-california-principal/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.