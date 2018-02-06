EPIC Insurance’s Suzannah Gill Named a 2018 Rising Star in Advising by Employee Benefit Adviser

ATLANTA, Ga. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Benefits Strategy Consultant Suzannah Gill has been recognized as a 2018 Rising Star in Advising by Employee Benefit Adviser.



The 2018 Rising Stars in Advising, chosen by Employee Benefit Adviser’s editorial team after a nationwide search, are compassionate leaders who practice what they preach. This year’s group of standout advisers, ages 35 and younger, are taking charge of the employee benefit supply chain with a determination to reduce costs and improve client outcomes.

Although she was the firm’s youngest producer when she joined EPIC, Gill quickly became known as a company and industry thought leader. She draws upon her background as an ERISA attorney to deliver unique expertise as a consultant, with a keen focus on driving down employers’ costs and ensuring that their interests are aligned by offering to work on a fee basis. Gill’s clients benefit from enhanced employee offerings, reduced costs, and increased EBITDA.

“We are pleased and proud that Suzannah has been named a 2018 Rising Star in Advising,” said John Hahn, CEO of EPIC. “This well-deserved recognition is a reflection of her hard work and dedication to providing EPIC clients with the highest level of service excellence. Suzannah is a tremendous asset to our team and a stand-out, consultant, leader and adviser.”

Click here the full list of Rising Stars: https://www.employeebenefitadviser.com/list/employee-benefit-advisers-2018-rising-stars-in-advising.

About Suzannah Gill, benefits strategy consultant:

As part of EPIC’s employee benefits consulting team in Atlanta, Benefits Strategy Consultant Suzannah Gill brings a broad spectrum of experience to EPIC. She was previously a senior associate and benefits consultant for a large Atlanta benefits consulting firm with a focus on strategic management and business development. Prior to that, Gill provided strategic benefits expertise to her clients as an ERISA attorney at a prominent Atlanta law firm, representing clients in both Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation matters.

Gill is a responsive and results-oriented benefits advisor, helping her clients understand and navigate the complexities of employee benefits, so they can focus on managing and growing their businesses. Additionally, her skill set further expands EPIC’s legal expertise in employee benefits.

Gill earned a Bachelor of Science in Management with Marketing Certification, highest honor, from Georgia Tech and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

